Traffic affairs are in a mess

Although the traffic police of the federal capital has started a campaign aimed at nabbing violaters of traffic rules, it seems it is not being implemented in a proper way. It lacks bite and most of the drivers and motor cyclists who violate traffic rules with rare abandon are not feeling its pinch at all.
Many traffic accidents occur daily owing to overspeeding. Vehicles move neck and neck on road and no driver worth his salt ever thinks that if the driver driving a vehicle ahead of him had to apply his brakes in unforseen emergency situation what would happen to him. In that case no body can prevent him ramming his vehicle with the vehicle moving ahead.
Almost every driver is seen using mobile set while driving which is also one of the many causes of road accidents. The traffic police would have to come down with a heavy hand on them. If there is a lack of effective legislation what is Parliament for ? It should at once pass necessary law in the matter.
It seems that due care is not being exercised while issuing driving licence nor much attention is being given to the important task of issuing fitness certificates thorough periodic inspection of the vehicles after a specified period.

