Around 40 PML-N lawmakers ready to leave party: Sh Rasheed
ISLAMABAD, October 20: Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rasheed has said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif should explain the existence of 19 companies hidden behind his Iqama (foreign work permit).
Nawaz was ousted as the prime minister by the Supreme Court in July this year for holding the work permit.
Speaking in Geo Pakistan Friday morning, Rasheed said if, according to Nawaz, being indicted is a ‘murder of justice’ then “Nawaz’s politics has also been murdered”.
The opposition leader said it remains to be seen what decision the around 40 ruling party lawmakers, “who are wearing joggers”, will make, adding that the entire party leadership from south Punjab is ready to leave the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.
Rasheed was one of the three petitioners in the Supreme Court in the Panama Papers case.
Nawaz has been indicted in the three corruption cases under way against him and his family in an accountability court in light of the Supreme Court’s judgment in the Panama Papers case.
Moreover, on Thursday, Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Riaz Hussain Pirzada suggested that ex-prime minister step down as the party president until his problems disappear.
“It will be better for the PML-N if Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif takes over as the party president until Nawaz Sharif comes out of the problems,” said Pirzada, who hails from Bahawalpur.-Agencies
