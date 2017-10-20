Nawaz to return to Pakistan on October 24

ISLAMABAD, October 20: There has been a change in the schedule of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s return to the country.
According to the new schedule, Nawaz will arrive in Pakistan from London around 8am on October 24 via PK-758.
On Thursday, it was reported that the former premier was booked for a return flight to Pakistan on October 21.
A copy of the former premier’s ticket showed that he would be travelling via Pakistan International Airline’s flight PK-758 from London to Lahore, where he would reach at 4:40am on October 22.
Nawaz reached London on October 4 to spend time with his wife Kulsoom who is undergoing treatment for throat cancer.
In the meantime, the former prime minister missed three hearings of Supreme Court-directed corruption cases against him in an accountability court.-Agencies
