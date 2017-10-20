PTI Chief raises his voice in favour of Guantanamo Bay detainee Ahmed Rabbani
ISLAMABAD, October 20: Chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan raised voice at international fora for a fellow Pakistani citizen Ahmed Rabbani detained in Guantanamo Bay.
Imran Khan has in his column published in Washington Post on Friday said that Ahmed Rabbani is resident of Karachi and taxi driver by profession adding but Pakistani government did not raise its voice for ensuring justice to Ahmed.
He added that ” we could not remain mum on this issued adding “It is our duty to ensure that Ahmed is kept healthy and alive until he is returned to his wife and son in Karachi.”
Ahmed finally lost patience four years ago and went on a hunger strike as a peaceful protest.
Under President Barack Obama, authorities force-fed the hunger strikers, pumping them full of supplements. Whatever the rights and wrongs of this, at least it has kept Ahmed alive.
Now Imran stated in his column that the Trump administration enacted a new policy of not force-feeding hunger strikers.
Ahmed and other peaceful strikers would essentially be pushed as close to death as possible in order to try to force them to end the hunger strike, even if it means their organs fail or they die.
Ahmed reports that the military are withholding medical care as well.
Imran called upon all moderate Americans to remember the small number of people languishing in Guantanamo Bay and provide them justice. -Online
