Masses would not allow Nawaz to run away: Ameer JI
VEHARI, October 20: Ameer, Jamaat e Islami (JI), Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq has made it clear that Nawaz Sharif has been indicted in three references and also disqualified so masses would not allow Sharif family to run away.
Addressing a big public meeting here Friday, he said JI drive for corruption free Pakistan had forced the corrupt to have sleepless nights and seek refuge anywhere but the masses would not allow them to run away, says a received press release. Sirajul Haq said that 210 million people of the country wanted the system given by the Holy Quran and the Sunnah in the country but the PPP, the PML(N), the feudal lords, and vaderas were the biggest hurdle in that. He said that Nawaz Sharif had betrayed the Pakistan ideology and violated the supremacy of the constitution and the law. He said that even the President Mamnoon Hussain had now pointed out that the loan amounting to 4.80 billion dollars secured by the Nawaz government during the last four years were not seen anywhere. He said it was obvious that these loans had been plundered by the corrupt. Calling for across the board accountability of the corrupt, the JI chief demanded trial of the people involved in mega scandals and the people named in the Panama leaks. He said it was mainly due to the corruption that the general public was deprived of the basic facilities of life especially education health. – Online
