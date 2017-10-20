One terrorist killed, 26 apprehended in Balochistan: ISPR
BALOCHISTAN, October 20: Security forces, as part of the continuing Operation Raddul Fasaad, killed one and apprehended 26 other terrorists in raids carried out in Balochistan on Friday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.
“FC Balochistan conducted IBOs in Ghulam Pring (Killi Kungar) in Mastung and Rojhan Jamali on terrorist hideouts involved in target killing and grenade attacks,” the military’s media wing said in a statement. “During operations, a terrorist was killed and seven apprehended.”
A large cache of arms, ammunition and explosives were also recovered.
Separately in Punjab, police and Rangers in a joint operation apprehended “19 terrorists and their facilitators” in raids across the province. A large number of illegal weapons and ammunition was recovered.-Agencies
One terrorist killed, 26 apprehended in Balochistan: ISPR
BALOCHISTAN, October 20: Security forces, as part of the continuing Operation Raddul Fasaad, killed one and apprehended 26 other terrorists in raids carried out in Balochistan on Friday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.
“FC Balochistan conducted IBOs in Ghulam Pring (Killi Kungar) in Mastung and Rojhan Jamali on terrorist hideouts involved in target killing and grenade attacks,” the military’s media wing said in a statement. “During operations, a terrorist was killed and seven apprehended.”
A large cache of arms, ammunition and explosives were also recovered.
Separately in Punjab, police and Rangers in a joint operation apprehended “19 terrorists and their facilitators” in raids across the province. A large number of illegal weapons and ammunition was recovered.-Agencies