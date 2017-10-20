Accountability court indicts Nawaz Sharif in 3rd reference
ISLAMABAD, October 20: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has been indicted in the Flagship Investment Ltd reference filed against him by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).
After getting charged in Azizia Steel Mills and Avenfield properties references, ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has also been indicted by accountability court in Flagship Investment Limited reference Friday.
During the proceedings, the court declared former prime minsiter’s sons Hussain Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz as absconders in a reference regarding a dozen offshore companies in United Kingdom (UK) and United Arab Emirates (UAE).
The companies include Flagship Investments Limited, Hartstone Properties Limited, Que Holdings Limited, Quint Eaton Place 2 Limited, Quint Saloane Limited, Quaint Limited, Flagship Securities Limited, Quint Gloucester Place Limited, Quint Paddington Limited, Flagship Developments Limited, Alanna Services Limited (BVI), Lankin SA (BVI), Chadron Inc, Ansbacher Inc, Coomber Inc, and Capital FZE in Dubai.
The representative of Nawaz Sharif, Zaafir Khan, denied all allegations. The charges state that the former premier remained chairman of FZE Capital from 2007-14. Nawaz was disqualified by the Supreme Court over his association with the foreign company. The hearing was then adjourned until October 26, when the court will take up all three references against Nawaz and his family. It may be noted that the court is conducting the hearing of three references filed by NAB in light of the Supreme Court directions in the July 28 Panama Papers case judgment. – DNA
Accountability court indicts Nawaz Sharif in 3rd reference
ISLAMABAD, October 20: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has been indicted in the Flagship Investment Ltd reference filed against him by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).
After getting charged in Azizia Steel Mills and Avenfield properties references, ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has also been indicted by accountability court in Flagship Investment Limited reference Friday.
During the proceedings, the court declared former prime minsiter’s sons Hussain Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz as absconders in a reference regarding a dozen offshore companies in United Kingdom (UK) and United Arab Emirates (UAE).
The companies include Flagship Investments Limited, Hartstone Properties Limited, Que Holdings Limited, Quint Eaton Place 2 Limited, Quint Saloane Limited, Quaint Limited, Flagship Securities Limited, Quint Gloucester Place Limited, Quint Paddington Limited, Flagship Developments Limited, Alanna Services Limited (BVI), Lankin SA (BVI), Chadron Inc, Ansbacher Inc, Coomber Inc, and Capital FZE in Dubai.
The representative of Nawaz Sharif, Zaafir Khan, denied all allegations. The charges state that the former premier remained chairman of FZE Capital from 2007-14. Nawaz was disqualified by the Supreme Court over his association with the foreign company. The hearing was then adjourned until October 26, when the court will take up all three references against Nawaz and his family. It may be noted that the court is conducting the hearing of three references filed by NAB in light of the Supreme Court directions in the July 28 Panama Papers case judgment. – DNA