Terror attacks won’t deter our resolve for regional peace: Army Chief
ISLAMABAD, October 20: Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa strongly condemned the recent terrorist attacks in Afghanistan including the one on Afghan National Army base in Kandahar, saying the two countries have suffered a lot from terrorism.
According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the chief of army staff (COAS) said during a meeting with Afghan ambassador to Pakistan Hazrat Omar Zakhilwal who called on him at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on Friday.
“Both the countries [Afghanistan and Pakistan] have suffered a lot from terrorism and such attacks shall not deter our resolve and commitments for peace in the region,” Gen Qamar said.-Agencies
Terror attacks won’t deter our resolve for regional peace: Army Chief
ISLAMABAD, October 20: Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa strongly condemned the recent terrorist attacks in Afghanistan including the one on Afghan National Army base in Kandahar, saying the two countries have suffered a lot from terrorism.
According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the chief of army staff (COAS) said during a meeting with Afghan ambassador to Pakistan Hazrat Omar Zakhilwal who called on him at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on Friday.
“Both the countries [Afghanistan and Pakistan] have suffered a lot from terrorism and such attacks shall not deter our resolve and commitments for peace in the region,” Gen Qamar said.-Agencies