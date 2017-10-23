The secretary election commission according to a newspaper report has said that our Election Commission is powerful than the Indian Election Commission in many respects. It would have been better had he elaborated his contention. He had reportedly also said that under the existing laws of the election commission the poor simply cannot contest polls. The question is: what good is the election if a majority of population of the country which is poor has no effective part in it?Wasn’t it the duty of the EC to have suggested ways and means for maximum participation of the poor of the country in the polls as they constitute a majority of the country’ s population?Frankly speaking , up till now it is the elite which has been contesting polls to the various assemblies in the country. This class certainly does not represent the peasants, the labour or for that matter the daily wage earners. There is a growing feeling among the masses that time has certainly come when every section of the society should have its representation in the legislature.
The EC should also evolve a system ensuring decision in double quick time on the appeals against the decision of the returning officers accepting or rejecting nomination papers. The final verdict on them should not take more than a month in any case. It is a pity that presently appeals against the decision of the returning officers drag in the appellate courts for many many months.
Justice delayed is justice denied
