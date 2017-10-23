ISLAMABAD, October 23: The Accountability Court Monday ordered to freeze the assets possessed by Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on a request by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in corruption reference of assets beyond known sources of income.
The NAB Chairman froze the assets of the finance minister and requested the NAB court to corroborate the step. The court gave a go-ahead to the step and issued a notice to the minister to this effect.
During Monday’s proceedings, the witnesses of the prosecution -Abdul Rahman and Masood-ul-Ghani- submitted the details of Dar’s bank accounts.-Agencies
NAB court orders to freeze Ishaq Dar’s assets
