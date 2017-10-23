PM approves Rs 435 million for media campaign in favour of Nawaz
ISLAMABAD, October 23: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has approved the summary of a huge amount of Rs 435 million for
owners of newspapers and TV channels.
The owners during the Panama case hearing assigned to mold the public opinion in favour of Sharif family and to control the newspapers.
Following the approval of the summary this huge amount of money will be transferred from pubic exchequer to the accounts of owners of the newspapers.
The disqualified former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for corruption and dishonesty during the hearing of Panama case to publish news in newspapers in his own favour had launched a media campaign during March 2017 to June 2017. This media campaign was estimated to cost 435 million rupees.
In addition to newspapers a summary of expenditure on electronic media campaign will be approved separately.
For electronic media campaign billions of rupees will be paid to the TV channel owners in the country from national exchequer of the poor country.
According to a communiqué issued by the Principal Secretary of former Prime Minister Fawad Hassan Fawad, Secretary Finance has been directed in this regard that a summary of 435 million rupees has been approved for the media campaign of Information and Broadcasting Ministry. And these funds will be released to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting immediately. A big tranche of these funds will be transferred in the account of a big media group. During the hearing of Panama case and after they were busy launching media campaign in favour of Sharif damily. However in addition to big groups owners, other newspapers are expected to get a reasonable amount. – Online
