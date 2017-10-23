CM KPK welcomes Rs. 1.74 trillion Chinese investment in KPK power sector
PESHAWAR. October 23: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak has welcomed the Rs. 1.74 trillion Chinese investment in the power sector in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The investment included in the 3 hydel power generation projects with the capacity to generate 674 megawatt of electricity concentrated in Chitral, the establishment of grid stations at two sites after the laying down of high power 500 KVA transmission line to link the power stations right from Chitral to Chakdara.
The investment offer was made by executives of the Chinese company Sichuan CNNC Southwest New Energy Ltd during a meeting with the Chief Minister at Chief Minister House Peshawar. Head of Strategic Support Unit Sahibzada Saeed, Secretary Energy Muhammad Naeem Khan, Principal Secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah, Special Secretary to CM Akhtar Saeed Turk and other concerned officials attended. The meeting finalized the prerequisites, the detailed estimation of these projects for submission by 30th of the current month. The Chief Minister directed that necessary documentation, detailed estimation and other allied steps should be taken so that the government could issue No Objection Certificate (NOC) to the Chinese company for the construction of power stations.
The three power stations included Toreen Morkari Power Station with the capacity to produce 350 MW of electricity, Jaim Shull Toreen Mor Power Station with the capacity of 260 MW of electricity and Mojigram Shaghoor Power Station with capacity of 64 MW of electricity. The Chief Minister was informed by the company’s executives that they have done the preliminary work on these projects and the feasibility including the permission of Chinese government was in the process with the provincial government. – PR
CM KPK welcomes Rs. 1.74 trillion Chinese investment in KPK power sector
PESHAWAR. October 23: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak has welcomed the Rs. 1.74 trillion Chinese investment in the power sector in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The investment included in the 3 hydel power generation projects with the capacity to generate 674 megawatt of electricity concentrated in Chitral, the establishment of grid stations at two sites after the laying down of high power 500 KVA transmission line to link the power stations right from Chitral to Chakdara.
The investment offer was made by executives of the Chinese company Sichuan CNNC Southwest New Energy Ltd during a meeting with the Chief Minister at Chief Minister House Peshawar. Head of Strategic Support Unit Sahibzada Saeed, Secretary Energy Muhammad Naeem Khan, Principal Secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah, Special Secretary to CM Akhtar Saeed Turk and other concerned officials attended. The meeting finalized the prerequisites, the detailed estimation of these projects for submission by 30th of the current month. The Chief Minister directed that necessary documentation, detailed estimation and other allied steps should be taken so that the government could issue No Objection Certificate (NOC) to the Chinese company for the construction of power stations.
The three power stations included Toreen Morkari Power Station with the capacity to produce 350 MW of electricity, Jaim Shull Toreen Mor Power Station with the capacity of 260 MW of electricity and Mojigram Shaghoor Power Station with capacity of 64 MW of electricity. The Chief Minister was informed by the company’s executives that they have done the preliminary work on these projects and the feasibility including the permission of Chinese government was in the process with the provincial government. – PR