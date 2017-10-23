NAB Chief orders inquiries into Multan Metro and PIA scandals
ISLAMABAD, October 23: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday ordered an inquiry into the corruption allegations levelled against Shahbaz Sharif in the Multan Metro Bus Project, and the controversial selling of a flight-worthy Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) aircraft. Presiding over a meeting of NAB’s director generals, NAB Chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal took suo moto notice of the two matters and said that the investigation must be completed within 10 months.
In August, ARY News had accused the Punjab chief minister of receiving more than Rs10 million in kickbacks from the project. Shahbaz had vehemently denied the charges in a press conference, saying that levelling such serious allegations against someone was not a “joke”.
ARY News had reported that a Chinese regulatory authority had found discrepancies in the income of a local company Yabaite that had business links to a firm in Pakistan. On further investigation, the Chinese board had discovered that the company belonged to Shahbaz.
Shehbaz had rejected the allegations, saying that “if anyone can prove a penny of corruption against me, they can hold me accountable”.-Agencies
NAB Chief orders inquiries into Multan Metro and PIA scandals
ISLAMABAD, October 23: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday ordered an inquiry into the corruption allegations levelled against Shahbaz Sharif in the Multan Metro Bus Project, and the controversial selling of a flight-worthy Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) aircraft. Presiding over a meeting of NAB’s director generals, NAB Chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal took suo moto notice of the two matters and said that the investigation must be completed within 10 months.
In August, ARY News had accused the Punjab chief minister of receiving more than Rs10 million in kickbacks from the project. Shahbaz had vehemently denied the charges in a press conference, saying that levelling such serious allegations against someone was not a “joke”.
ARY News had reported that a Chinese regulatory authority had found discrepancies in the income of a local company Yabaite that had business links to a firm in Pakistan. On further investigation, the Chinese board had discovered that the company belonged to Shahbaz.
Shehbaz had rejected the allegations, saying that “if anyone can prove a penny of corruption against me, they can hold me accountable”.-Agencies