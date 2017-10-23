NAB arrests Sharjeel Memon in Rs 5.77 billion corruption case
KARACHI, October 23: National Accountability Bureau has held Pakistan People’s Party leader, former information minister, Sharjeel Memon on Monday in highcourt permises after the judge ordered his arrest in a corruption reference. Rangers personnel and NAB officials held the PPP leader and escorted him to the vehicle midst a crowd of protesting party workers. Sarang Lateef Chandio, Umar Shahzad, Muhammad Haneef and Mansoor Rajput among 12 persons were also held, spokesperson for NAB reported.
Earlier in the day, Sindh High Court dismissed bail plea of the former provincial minister and others in corruption case worth Rs 5.77 billion. During the hearing conducted by Chief Justice of SHC, Sharjeel Memon submitted his petition seeking bail that was rejected by the court.
The judge directed the authorities to arrest Memon and other culprits. The PPP leader requested the court to dispose of detention order until he files petition in Supreme Court (SC). Meanwhile, police and Rangers personnel arrived at the court. Talking to reporters outside the court, Sharjeel Memon termed all allegations as baseless and said that he would not step back from fighting the legal battle. It is pertinent here to mention here that Sharjeel Memon was detained by National Accountability Bureau earlier this year after his plane coming from Dubai landed at the Islamabad airport. However, the officers released him after interrogation. Sharjeel Memon had said that reference was made in his absence whereas some politicians are declaring the matter as an understanding. -DNA
