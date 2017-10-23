Disqualified person cannot be Party Chief, Senate passes amendment
ISLAMABAD , October 23: The Senate on Monday passed the amendment to Electoral Reforms Bill 2017, approving that a disqualified person cannot be the party Chief. Chairman Senate Raza Rabbani chaired the meeting.
As many as 49 votes were cast for the amendment, while 18 senators voted against the bill.
A few weeks ago, Nawaz Sharif had become the PML-N chief after the House passed the bill.
The bill will be presented in the National Assembly. It will be made a law if the National Assembly passed it with a majority.-Agencies
