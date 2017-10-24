Pakistan attaches great importance to cordial ties with Uzbekistan: NSA
ISLAMABAD, October 24: National Security Adviser retired Lt. General Nasser Khan Janjua says Pakistan attaches great importance to cordial and cooperative relations with Uzbekistan and both countries have immense potential to expand the spectrum of bilateral relations.
He was talking to Ambassador of Uzbekistan Furqat Sidiqov in Islamabad on Tuesday. He appreciated the approach of Uzbek Government towards different regional issues. The Ambassador said that over the years both Pakistan and Uzbekistan successfully developed excellent diplomatic relations.
He said Uzbekistan is keen to strengthen ties with Pakistan by extending cooperation in diverse fields including political, defence and economic sector such as trade, energy and agriculture.
The Ambassador also acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan’s commitment and efforts against terrorism and stressed the need for well-planned coordinated efforts by all regional countries to tackle the regional challenges through regional solutions on the basis of political dialogue.
He also highlighted the fact that the two countries shared views on major regional and international issues concerning peace and security. NSA said that Uzbekistan is a brotherly Muslim country and Pakistan attached great importance to cordial and cooperative relations with Uzbekistan. Both countries have immense potential to expand the spectrum of bilateral relations. He also appreciated the approach of Uzbek Government towards different regional issues.
The Ambassador also said that the forthcoming visit of NSA to Uzbekistan will be very fruitful in strengthening bilateral relations. -DNA
Pakistan attaches great importance to cordial ties with Uzbekistan: NSA
ISLAMABAD, October 24: National Security Adviser retired Lt. General Nasser Khan Janjua says Pakistan attaches great importance to cordial and cooperative relations with Uzbekistan and both countries have immense potential to expand the spectrum of bilateral relations.
He was talking to Ambassador of Uzbekistan Furqat Sidiqov in Islamabad on Tuesday. He appreciated the approach of Uzbek Government towards different regional issues. The Ambassador said that over the years both Pakistan and Uzbekistan successfully developed excellent diplomatic relations.
He said Uzbekistan is keen to strengthen ties with Pakistan by extending cooperation in diverse fields including political, defence and economic sector such as trade, energy and agriculture.
The Ambassador also acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan’s commitment and efforts against terrorism and stressed the need for well-planned coordinated efforts by all regional countries to tackle the regional challenges through regional solutions on the basis of political dialogue.
He also highlighted the fact that the two countries shared views on major regional and international issues concerning peace and security. NSA said that Uzbekistan is a brotherly Muslim country and Pakistan attached great importance to cordial and cooperative relations with Uzbekistan. Both countries have immense potential to expand the spectrum of bilateral relations. He also appreciated the approach of Uzbek Government towards different regional issues.
The Ambassador also said that the forthcoming visit of NSA to Uzbekistan will be very fruitful in strengthening bilateral relations. -DNA