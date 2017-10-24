Though umpteen political parties stand registered with the Election Commission of Pakistan the main contenders for power seem to be three, namely, the PML(N),PTI and the PPP.Regional parties like the ANP, various religo- political groups and nationalist parties are also significant in the sense that if no mainstream political party wins sufficient seats and is not in a position to form government on its own steam in the centre or in the provinces it has to enter into a sort of marriage of convenience with one of them to get in the saddle.
There is not much difference between the PPP and the PML(N).The mess into which the country finds itself today is because of their making.Their leadership which was inept has been ruling the roost in this country for a decade now turn by turn.It would be a tragedy of the first magnitude if any one of them gets into power again in the 2018 elections.About the other political groups the least said the better.The religious element might fare well in KPK and Baluchistan if by sinking their difference they decide to contest the 2018 polls under a single banner, otherwise, their chances are quite bleak at the hustings.The EC should be overcautious while registering new political parties as many banned extremist religious outfits might contest 2018 polls by getting themselves enrolled with the EC under the new names.
Politics and politicians
Though umpteen political parties stand registered with the Election Commission of Pakistan the main contenders for power seem to be three, namely, the PML(N),PTI and the PPP.Regional parties like the ANP, various religo- political groups and nationalist parties are also significant in the sense that if no mainstream political party wins sufficient seats and is not in a position to form government on its own steam in the centre or in the provinces it has to enter into a sort of marriage of convenience with one of them to get in the saddle.
There is not much difference between the PPP and the PML(N).The mess into which the country finds itself today is because of their making.Their leadership which was inept has been ruling the roost in this country for a decade now turn by turn.It would be a tragedy of the first magnitude if any one of them gets into power again in the 2018 elections.About the other political groups the least said the better.The religious element might fare well in KPK and Baluchistan if by sinking their difference they decide to contest the 2018 polls under a single banner, otherwise, their chances are quite bleak at the hustings.The EC should be overcautious while registering new political parties as many banned extremist religious outfits might contest 2018 polls by getting themselves enrolled with the EC under the new names.