One land two laws, one for Sharifs, another for Sharjeel: Bilawal
KARACHI, October 24: Hours after the arrest of former provincial minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)
chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari took to Twitter to vent his anger.
Reacting to the PPP leader’s arrest, Bilawal said “One land two laws. One for Sharifs and another for Sharjeel Memon.”
On Monday, a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team arrested Memon after the Sindh High Court revoked his interim bail in a corruption reference.
The NAB team along with Rangers arrested the former minister from outside the court and moved him to NAB’s Sindh office. It is expected to produce him in a NAB court today for physical remand for interrogation in connection with corruption cases.
Sharjeel Memon, flanked by his supporters and lawyers, took at least five hours to come out of the court premises as his lawyers advised him to surrender to NAB team.
Sharjeel Memon, who had returned to Pakistan in March this year after concluding his two-year long self-imposed exile, is facing several charges of misappropriation and corruption.
A reference filed against him related to the alleged award of government advertisements at exorbitant rates, causing loss of more than Rs five billion to the national exchequer.
Another case related to his alleged role in getting the state land allotted and adjusted in 43 Dehs at throwaway prices for a property developer, depriving the public exchequer of billions of rupees in revenue. -DNA
One land two laws, one for Sharifs, another for Sharjeel: Bilawal
KARACHI, October 24: Hours after the arrest of former provincial minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)
chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari took to Twitter to vent his anger.
Reacting to the PPP leader’s arrest, Bilawal said “One land two laws. One for Sharifs and another for Sharjeel Memon.”
On Monday, a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team arrested Memon after the Sindh High Court revoked his interim bail in a corruption reference.
The NAB team along with Rangers arrested the former minister from outside the court and moved him to NAB’s Sindh office. It is expected to produce him in a NAB court today for physical remand for interrogation in connection with corruption cases.
Sharjeel Memon, flanked by his supporters and lawyers, took at least five hours to come out of the court premises as his lawyers advised him to surrender to NAB team.
Sharjeel Memon, who had returned to Pakistan in March this year after concluding his two-year long self-imposed exile, is facing several charges of misappropriation and corruption.
A reference filed against him related to the alleged award of government advertisements at exorbitant rates, causing loss of more than Rs five billion to the national exchequer.
Another case related to his alleged role in getting the state land allotted and adjusted in 43 Dehs at throwaway prices for a property developer, depriving the public exchequer of billions of rupees in revenue. -DNA