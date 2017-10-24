PTI to challenge ECP decision, says won’t let Ayesha Gulalai to sit in the Assembly
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry said on Tuesday that the party will challenge the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision not to denotify its disgruntled party member and MNA Ayesha Gulalai.
Chaudhry spoke to the media outside the Supreme Court where he said the party will take the issue to its logical end.
“We will not let Ayesha Gulalai sit in the assembly,” said Chaudhry, adding that Gulalai spoke of leaving the party in front of the media.
“We will follow the matter to the end, her actions damage the struggle of other women,” he said.
PTI leader Shafqat Mahmood said while speaking to the media earlier that ECP’s decision to dismiss the reference against Gulalai has ended constitutional discipline.
Mahmood said that to let Gulalai remain an MNA from the party is a decision against the spirit of the party constitution.
He said that whatever Gulalai said in her statements was an indicator of her leaving the party.
PTI leader also Jahangir Tareen expressed his disapproval over the decision on social media.
Earlier, the ECP dismissed the disqualification reference filed against Gulalai, following which she will remain a member of the National Assembly from the PTI.
Sources said that in the short-order, two members of the five-member ECP bench, from Punjab and Balochistan, have authored a dissenting note in the judgment.
Following the decision, Gulalai thanked her counsel and the respected members of the ECP.-Agencies
