Parliament ruled by corruption is as supreme as Army and judiciary: Ahsan Iqbal
ISLAMABAD, October 24: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal said that parliament is as esteemed an institution as the army and judiciary while addressing a press conference on Tuesday.
Iqbal remarked that people who question the credibility of parliament are trying to “puncture” the success of Pakistan Speaking of the incumbent government, he said that the government is close to completing its tenure. He also assured that the general elections will be held during the first month of August 2018.
Criticising Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson Imran Khan, the interior minister said if Imran came into power in 2013, then it the country’s conditions would have deteriorated.
Imran’s speeches are not good for his health and he should restrain from them, he claimed, adding that Imran is the leader of disappointed politicians, who are engaging in attempts to bring down other politics.
On the finality of the Prophethood clause, Ahsan shared that the clause has been restored to its original form. “This was a non-issue, I hope religious party realise this,” he remarked.
When asked why no one has been held responsible for minor change in the clause, he explained that “no one committees any big crime.” The members of different parties were present when the bill was passed in the assembly. “For three months, no one even questioned the bill even though all the relevant documents were easily accessible.
He also said that protests are the democratic right of the people. However, sometimes these protests hamper peace efforts in the country, he claimed.
Protests lead to obstruction, which is not the responsibility of the government rather “the blame falls on the people who hold these irresponsible protests,” he remarked. – Agencies
