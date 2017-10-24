Nawaz leaves Saudi Arabia for Britain as health of Kulsoom again deteriorates

Image result for Nawaz leaves Saudi Arabia for Britain as health of Kulsoom again deteriorates

ISLAMABAD, October 24: Nawaz Sharif, the disqualified PM of Pakistan who was all set to reach Islamabad on October 25th after performing Umrah in Saudi Arabia will go back to Britain from Saudi Arabia as the health of his wife, Kulsoom Nawaz has deteriorated.
Kulsoom Nawaz is suffering from cancer and is admitted in a hospital in Britain.
It is to mention here that Nawaz Sharif was coming to Pakistan to appear before the Supreme Court on October 26 in Panama Case.-Monitoring Desk

News In Pictures

IHC suspends ECP’s non-bailable warrants for Imran Khan’s arrest
Sindh’s biggest disease is Asif Zardari: Imran Khan
Tillerson meets Abbasi, underscores Pakistan’s regional importance
Chairman NAB seeks 20 years old record of Nawaz’s corruption
Nawaz leaves Saudi Arabia for Britain as health of Kulsoom again deteriorates
Parliament ruled by corruption is as supreme as Army and judiciary: Ahsan Iqbal
PTI to challenge ECP decision, says won’t let Ayesha Gulalai to sit in the Assembly
One land two laws, one for Sharifs, another for Sharjeel: Bilawal
Pakistan attaches great importance to cordial ties with Uzbekistan: NSA
England still a threat without Stokes: Johnson
Boxer Amir Khan aims to make comeback in December
Modi, Ghani express firm resolve to end terrorism

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved