Nawaz leaves Saudi Arabia for Britain as health of Kulsoom again deteriorates
ISLAMABAD, October 24: Nawaz Sharif, the disqualified PM of Pakistan who was all set to reach Islamabad on October 25th after performing Umrah in Saudi Arabia will go back to Britain from Saudi Arabia as the health of his wife, Kulsoom Nawaz has deteriorated.
Kulsoom Nawaz is suffering from cancer and is admitted in a hospital in Britain.
It is to mention here that Nawaz Sharif was coming to Pakistan to appear before the Supreme Court on October 26 in Panama Case.-Monitoring Desk
Nawaz leaves Saudi Arabia for Britain as health of Kulsoom again deteriorates
ISLAMABAD, October 24: Nawaz Sharif, the disqualified PM of Pakistan who was all set to reach Islamabad on October 25th after performing Umrah in Saudi Arabia will go back to Britain from Saudi Arabia as the health of his wife, Kulsoom Nawaz has deteriorated.
Kulsoom Nawaz is suffering from cancer and is admitted in a hospital in Britain.
It is to mention here that Nawaz Sharif was coming to Pakistan to appear before the Supreme Court on October 26 in Panama Case.-Monitoring Desk