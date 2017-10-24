Chairman NAB seeks 20 years old record of Nawaz’s corruption

Related image

ISLAMABAD, October 24: Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Justice (R) Javed Iqbal has sought 20 years old complete
record of former Prime Minister (PM), Nawaz Sharif and incumbent Chief Minister (CM), Shehbaz Sharif to put full stop on corruption cases.
Sources told that graft cases against Sharif family have been pending for the last 20 years and NAB sought the record to overview all the cases.
Online learnt reliably that Director General (DG) NAB Lahore has been directed to send record of reference filed against billion of rupees alleged corruption in Raiwind estate and millions of rupees corruption in construction of Raiwind road likewise.
Record of references about illegal appointments by Nawaz Sharif in Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and import of BMW vehicles has also been sought by NAB.
Other than this, NAB has also asked the authorities to submit record about alleged corruption of billions of rupees during Nawaz’s tenure in privatization of national institutions.
After resuming the charge, new Chairman NAB has ordered all field officers to finalize all the graft cases filed against Nawaz Sharif.
179 mega corruption cases have been pending in NAB against bigwigs of the country but NAB declined to give stance about it.-Online

