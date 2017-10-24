Tillerson meets Abbasi, underscores Pakistan’s regional importance

Pakistan is fighting the largest war in the world against terror: PM
ISLAMABAD, October 24: US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Tuesday said that Pakistan is important regionally to the joint Pak-US goal of providing peace and security in the region.
The statement by the US secretary of state was made during a meeting between Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and other high-ranking Pakistani officials during Tillerson’s tour to South Asia and the Gulf region.
“Pakistan is important regionally to our joint goals of providing peace and security to the region and providing an opportunity for greater economic relationship,” said Tillerson.
Abbasi said that the country is committed in the war on terror and the country is looking forward to moving ahead with the US and building a tremendous relationship. “The US can rest assured that we are strategic partners in the war against terror and that today Pakistan is fighting the largest war in the world against terror,” said Abbasi. Other matters of mutual interest, including the war on terror, were also discussed during the meeting, reported Geo News. After the meeting, Tillerson left for the next leg of his trip and would be visiting India. The meeting was attended by Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, DG ISI Lt General Naveed Mukhtar, Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal and Defence Minister Khurram Dastagir. US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is meeting Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi after arriving earlier in Islamabad as part of his tour to South Asia and the Gulf region. – Agencies
