Sindh’s biggest disease is Asif Zardari: Imran Khan

  • Urges protection of minorities in Pakistan
  • Khan displeased with ECP over Gulalai verdict

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Tuesday that the resources of Sindh should be used on the people of the province, adding that Sindh’s biggest disease is former president Asif Ali Zardari.
The PTI chairman was addressing the media in Karachi, where he said that Sindh is his province because it has Karachi.
Imran alleged that Zardari’s sugar mill mafia is usurping rights of the people of Sindh.
“I can see Zardari being middle-stumped,” said the PTI chief.
Regarding the arrest of Pakistan Peoples Party’s Sharjeel Memon by the National Accountability Bureau on Monday, Imran hailed the institution’s decision, saying it is a positive step.
Imran claimed that the previous chairman NAB saved big criminals from action.
Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif led the country to a historic level of loans, said Khan.
Imran Khan said that no one should create such circumstances for minorities that make them start feeling unsafe in the country.
Expressing displeasure over the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for dismissing the party’s plea to de-seat Ayesha Gulalai, an estranged MNA of his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan termed the commission’s decision in her favour as ‘unconstitutional’.-Agencies

