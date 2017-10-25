Pakistan’ s hockey is not picking up which is a source of concern for the hockey lovers of the country who feel nostalgic about the good old days when we used to dominate the world of hockey.
Pakistan’ s hockey has seen better days. In point of fact right from day one when hockey was made a part of world Olympic games back in 1928 up to well into 1980s it was the sub- continent which ruled the roost in hockey. After the creation of Pakistan it was in the Helsinki’ s world Olympic games held in 1952 that Pakistan hockey team established its credentials by winning the Bronze medal. It was followed by yet another victory in the 1956 Canberra’ s world Olympic games where we won the silver medal followed by gold medal in the world Olympics held at Rome in 1960. The success story continued till the end of 1980s. During this period Pakistan always reached the victory stand. During the last twenty years or so, however, the performance of our hockey team has been rather dismal. Time was when either Pakistan or India used to win every major hockey tournament of the country. Now reverse is the case.
There is something inherent wrong in the plans which are being put into effect lately to rejuvenate hockey as so far hockey talent is concerned it has never been in short supply in this country.
Whither hockey
