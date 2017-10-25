Terror groups threaten Pakistan’s stability and security: Tillerson says in India
INDIA, October 25: Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, during his visit to India on Wednesday, said that the United States was concerned that extremist groups “left unchecked in Pakistan” posed a “threat to the stability and security” of the government in Islamabad.
“This could lead to a threat to Pakistan’s own stability. It is not in anyone’s interests that the government of Pakistan be destabilised,” he told reporters in New Delhi.
Tillerson started talks with Indian leaders after his arrival in India and is expected to highlight the strong alliance between the two nations, with both anxious to counter China’s growing influence.
Tillerson arrived from Pakistan where he was given a low-key reception after US complaints about Islamabad backing Taliban militants on its soil.
In New Delhi Tillerson will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after a meeting with Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj. He started the day by meeting national security adviser Ajit Doval.
Tillerson also laid a wreath at a memorial to India’s independence movement leader Mahatma Gandhi, removing his shoes to approach a pillar marking the spot where Gandhi was shot dead on January 30, 1948.
Support for efforts to bolster the Afghan government, China’s influence and other Asian security issues were expected to dominate talks in New Delhi, officials said.
Last week, Tillerson had called for deeper cooperation with India in the face of growing Chinese influence in Asia and said Washington wanted to promote a “free and open” region led by prosperous democracies.
He also said Beijing sometimes flouted international conventions, citing the South China Sea dispute as an example.
India had welcomed the comments, saying they “highlighted our shared commitment to a rule-based international order”.
In Pakistan, Tillerson had met Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, military chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and other top officials.
“Tillerson reiterated President Trump’s message that Pakistan must increase its efforts to eradicate militants and terrorists operating within the country,” a statement from the US embassy said Tuesday.
But he also expressed his appreciation to Pakistan for the sacrifices it has made in fighting militancy and for its help in securing the release of a US-Canadian family held captive by the Taliban for five years.-Agencies
