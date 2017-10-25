Pakistan summons Indian Deputy HC to record protest over LoC firing
ISLAMABAD, October 25: Pakistan Foreign Office on Wednesday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner to record protest over Indian army’s unprovoked firing across Line of Control (LoC) in Lipa Sector that killed two women on Tuesday.
According to the statement of the Foreign Office, the Director General (SA & SAARC) summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces in Leepa/Kayani Sector on October 24 resulting in the martyrdom of two civilians (Sumaira Younis and Maryam, residents of Noukot village) and injuries to six others.
Despite calls for restraint, India continues to indulge in ceasefire violations. In 2017 to date, Indian forces have carried out more than 1150 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary, resulting in the martyrdom of forty nine innocent civilians and injuries to one hundred and sixty five, as compared to three hundred and eighty two ceasefire violations in 2016.
The deliberate targeting of civilians is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity and international human rights and humanitarian laws. The ceasefire violations by Indiaare a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation.
The Director General (SA & SAARC) urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement; investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary. – DNA
Pakistan summons Indian Deputy HC to record protest over LoC firing
ISLAMABAD, October 25: Pakistan Foreign Office on Wednesday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner to record protest over Indian army’s unprovoked firing across Line of Control (LoC) in Lipa Sector that killed two women on Tuesday.
According to the statement of the Foreign Office, the Director General (SA & SAARC) summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces in Leepa/Kayani Sector on October 24 resulting in the martyrdom of two civilians (Sumaira Younis and Maryam, residents of Noukot village) and injuries to six others.
Despite calls for restraint, India continues to indulge in ceasefire violations. In 2017 to date, Indian forces have carried out more than 1150 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary, resulting in the martyrdom of forty nine innocent civilians and injuries to one hundred and sixty five, as compared to three hundred and eighty two ceasefire violations in 2016.
The deliberate targeting of civilians is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity and international human rights and humanitarian laws. The ceasefire violations by Indiaare a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation.
The Director General (SA & SAARC) urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement; investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary. – DNA