Tareen hasn’t provided trust deed to SC, observes CJP
ISLAMABAD, October 25: : Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar observed on Wednesday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Jahangir Tareen has still not provided the court with the trust deed of his property abroad.
The remarks came during the hearing of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi disqualification reference against Tareen.
During the hearing, Justice Umar Ata Bandiyal, the other member of the bench, observed that the Panama Papers case also revolved around the issue of beneficial ownership and property being on the name of a trust deed.
Sikandar Bashir Mohmand, Tareen’s counsel, responded that Hussain Nawaz’s trust was different from Tareen’s as his client is not a beneficial owner of the trust.
Responding to Justice Bandiyal query if assets of children have to be declared in wealth returns, Mohman said only dependent children’s assets have to be shown in the forms but Tareen’s children are married and have their own incomes.
During the hearing, the chief justice remarked that it cannot be inferred from transactions if the money was laundered as it was transferred via banking channels.
The chief justice also observed that the court has to see the matter of honesty in this case, adding that the petitioner has filed the case of non-declaration of an offshore company.
Earlier, as Mohmand was presenting his arguments before the bench, Mohmand said his client paid for the offshore company through a bank. In 2011, Tareen sent abroad £2.5 million, said the lawyer. In 2012, an amount of £5,000,000 was transferred, he added. – Agencies
