IHC seeks response from federal govt on Nawaz’s plea against corruption indictment
ISLAMABAD, October 25: : A divisional bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) sent notices to the federal government on Wednesday over former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s plea seeking to stop the indictment proceedings against him in an accountability court.
A divisional bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani and Justice Aamer Farooq heard Nawaz’s plea.
The hearing was then adjourned until November 2.
Earlier today, Nawaz, through his representative Zafir Khan, submitted three petitions in the high court challenging the accountability court’s October 19 decision to indict him in the Avenfield properties and Azizia Steel Mills reference.
He was indicted in the third and last – Flagship Investment Ltd – reference on October 20.
The accountability court is hearing corruption references filed by the National Accountability Bureau against Nawaz and his family members, as well as Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, in light of the Supreme Court’s order in the Panama Papers case.
In his petition, Nawaz has pleaded the IHC to declare the October 19 decision illegal and order the accountability court to combine the three references against him into one.
He has also pleaded that there should be one trial on one charge instead of separate cases.-Agencies
