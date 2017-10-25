Nawaz challenges Accountability Court’s October 19 order
ISLAMABAD, October 25: Former Prime Minister and PML-N president Muhammad Nawaz Sharif moved Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday to stop the indictment proceedings against him in the Accountability Court Islamabad.
Zafir Khan Representative of Nawaz Sharif filed three petitions, through Ayesha Hamid counsel of the petitioner challenging charge sheet framed by the accountability court on October 19 in the Avenfield properties and Azizia Steel Mills reference.
The third and last charge sheet was framed in Flagship Investment Ltd on October 20. Former PM pleaded the IHC to declare the accountability court’s decision illegal and order the trial court to combine three references against him into one adding that there should be one trial on one charge instead of separate cases.
The petitioner asked the court to halt the accountability court proceedings of the three references until a single reference is filed. It is pertinent to mention here that the accountability court is hearing corruption references filed by the National Accountability Bureau against Nawaz and his family members, as well as Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, in light of the Supreme Court’s order in the Panama Papers case. -DNA
