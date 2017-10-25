Imran Ismail promises ‘big names’ will join PTI apart from Aamir Liaquat
KARACHI, October 25: PTI leader Imran Ismail said on Wednesday that several ‘big names’ would join PTI in the coming days apart from Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain.
Addressing a press conference earlier during the day, the PTI leader was asked to comment on Dr Aamir Liaquat joining the PTI. “Aamir Liaquat wanted to join PTI along with some other friends hence it will take some time,” he said.
“There is a surprise list and some big names are also set to join PTI in the coming days,” he Dr Aamir Liaquat to join PTI PTI’s Central Additional Secretary Information Faisal Javed Khan had claimed that Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain would join the party in a Twitter statement on Tuesday. Dr Aamir Liaquat was elected as MNA for the first time in 2002 general election on the ticket of MQM from NA-249 Karachi He was appointed as the minister of state for Religious Affair in September 2004. He was the minister of state for Religious Affairs until July 2007, when his party asked him to resign from his position as Minister of State for Religious Affairs and from his seat as a member of the National Assembly. In 2007, Mr Hussain resigned from politics before making a brief return to active politics in 2016. After the controversial speech of MQM founder on August 22, 2016, he quit politics again. -DNA
