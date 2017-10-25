We will not fight proxy war of U.S, announces Foreign Minister Kh Asif

  • We have informed U.S we do not want military or financial aid, but want relations on the basis of equality

Image result for We will not fight proxy war of U.S, announces Foreign Minister Kh Asif

ISLAMABAD, October 25: Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif said that they had neither surrendered nor reached a compromise in response to the speech of US President Donald Trump.
Giving the policy statement in the Senate on Wednesday, he said that no compromise will be made on country’s autonomy.
“We have informed the US that we do not want military or financial aid, but want relations on the basis of equality,” he said. “After 9/11, we reached a big compromise. As a result, we are paying its price even today.”
The minister said that India is playing the role of a facilitator for India. America’s emphasis was on the Haqqani Group, he added.
We will not fight the proxy war of the United States. We do not accept US Secretary of the State Rex Tillerson a viceroy,” he added.-Agencies

News In Pictures

Corruption must be eradicated to wipe out terrorism: Imran Khan
We will not fight proxy war of U.S, announces Foreign Minister Kh Asif
Imran Ismail promises ‘big names’ will join PTI apart from Aamir Liaquat
Nawaz challenges Accountability Court’s October 19 order
Nawaz to return to Pakistan on Jan 7 next year
IHC seeks response from federal govt on Nawaz’s plea against corruption indictment
Tareen hasn’t provided trust deed to SC, observes CJP
Pakistan summons Indian Deputy HC to record protest over LoC firing
Terror groups threaten Pakistan’s stability and security: Tillerson says in India
India beat New Zealand by six wickets
Britain decides to deport 700 illegal migrants to Pakistan
Iran re-opens border crossing with Iraqi Kurdistan region

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved