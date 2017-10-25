We will not fight proxy war of U.S, announces Foreign Minister Kh Asif
We have informed U.S we do not want military or financial aid, but want relations on the basis of equality
ISLAMABAD, October 25: Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif said that they had neither surrendered nor reached a compromise in response to the speech of US President Donald Trump.
Giving the policy statement in the Senate on Wednesday, he said that no compromise will be made on country’s autonomy.
“We have informed the US that we do not want military or financial aid, but want relations on the basis of equality,” he said. “After 9/11, we reached a big compromise. As a result, we are paying its price even today.”
The minister said that India is playing the role of a facilitator for India. America’s emphasis was on the Haqqani Group, he added.
We will not fight the proxy war of the United States. We do not accept US Secretary of the State Rex Tillerson a viceroy,” he added.-Agencies
