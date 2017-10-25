Corruption must be eradicated to wipe out terrorism: Imran Khan
Chairman PTI Imran Khan addressing a press conference in Karachi on Wednesday. – DNA
KARACHI, October 25: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has on Wednesday said that it would be impossible to wipe out corruption from Sindh until former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur wouldn’t brought to justice.
Addressing a press conference in Karachi on Wednesday, he said that the highest corruption in the country is in Sindh, adding that the corruption money is being sent abroad.
The PTI chairman asked National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman to investigate US$8 billion properties in Dubai, adding that corruption must be eradicated to eliminate menace of terrorism from the country.
Earlier, PTI leader Imran Ismail sung party’s song when Imran Khan reached Karachi University to address the students.
Calling the students, Khan said that you are the future of Pakistan and you will include the country in the developed countries.
The PTI chairman said: “The country’s economy is performing poorly, adding if he is elected into power in the 2018 elections, he will improve the budget”.
He also announced to address rally in Sindh on November 5.-Agencies
Corruption must be eradicated to wipe out terrorism: Imran Khan
Chairman PTI Imran Khan addressing a press conference in Karachi on Wednesday. – DNA
KARACHI, October 25: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has on Wednesday said that it would be impossible to wipe out corruption from Sindh until former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur wouldn’t brought to justice.
Addressing a press conference in Karachi on Wednesday, he said that the highest corruption in the country is in Sindh, adding that the corruption money is being sent abroad.
The PTI chairman asked National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman to investigate US$8 billion properties in Dubai, adding that corruption must be eradicated to eliminate menace of terrorism from the country.
Earlier, PTI leader Imran Ismail sung party’s song when Imran Khan reached Karachi University to address the students.
Calling the students, Khan said that you are the future of Pakistan and you will include the country in the developed countries.
The PTI chairman said: “The country’s economy is performing poorly, adding if he is elected into power in the 2018 elections, he will improve the budget”.
He also announced to address rally in Sindh on November 5.-Agencies