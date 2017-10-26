Pakistan in terms of economic and political stability is sinking deeper and deeper into the abyss of a huge crisis on virtually day to day basis. To pull the country back from this abyss, very tough, very hard and very inflexible decisions are required which are practically impossible to take in this system. The simple reason such decisions are not possible in the present system or in the presents scenario, is that there is no ‘truly functional’ government today. Off course there is a prime minister and a cabinet, but they are intended not to govern authoritatively but to go through the motions of governance. When the person identified as Prime Minister proudly declares that he is not the real prime minister— the prime minister in reality and in spirit is “ONE AND THE ONLY NAWAZ SHARIF”, how can one pin one’s hopes on this system?
For how long will this farce under the cover of democracy continue? It is heartening that a judicial process or activity is underway— continuing amidst the mist of uncertainty and chaos, but this process (or activity) is not likely to deliver any result any time soon: Can the ailing economy of this country afford to wait for an unknown date, for treatment and redemption?
Who will answer this question and a number of relevant questions?
It will be a cynical joke to dub this system as democracy: How then this system should be defined? Pick up a dictionary. Look for a word ANARCHY. Read its meanings. Then look for a phrase: ELECTED OLIGARCHY. Read its meanings. You are unlikely not to know what this so-called democracy stands for…
IS THIS A COUNTRY WITHOUT A GOVERNMENT?
