Time was when there were not too many districts in the country but still the common man didn’t face as many problems as he faces now when there are districts galore. Creation of new districts seems to be the craze in the country, lately.
The new chief secretary of the KPK has done well to ask his DCs to hold regularly open public kutcheries for redressing the public grievances on the spot. Experience of hindsight reveals that the SHOs and the Tehsildars who normally assemble public for such open kutcheries invite only those people who are their touts and who are tutored to say only those things to their higher ups which sound music to their ears. It is therefore essential that public from a cross section of society are invited to these kutcheries in order to make them fruitful. Follow up action on the decisions given in this public forum need to be taken and these kutcheries be held regularly . They can go a long way in providing timely relief to the common man. Appointment of DCs is another important matter which should be addressed seriously. The CS of every province must open a career planning cell. Only those officers should be appointed as DM whose have put in service as SDM for at least three years and whose performance was up to the mark. In this connection ear should not be given to the politicians.
Administration should never be politicised
