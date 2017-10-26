Questions will be raised against injustice: Maryam Nawaz
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz and her husband Captain (r) Safdar have appeared before accountability court in National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) references today ( Thursday).
During the hearing headed by Justice Mohammad Bashir, Nawaz Sharif submitted plea seeking exemption from the court for 7 days while medical report of his wife Kulsoom Nawaz, who is undergoing treatment form lymphoma, was also submitted. NAB prosecutor said that Nawaz Sharif is deliberately not appearing in the court, therefore, his arrest warrant should be issued.
Talking to media outside the court, Maryam Nawaz said that the court would found nothing against Nawaz Sharif and that questions will be raised against injustice. She said that the absconders have not been arrested despite warrants.
Those talking about democracy are being called as ‘treasurers’ she added.
Meanwhile, Captain (R) Safdar said that he is real captain and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan is fake captain.-Agencies
It is to be mentioned here that Nawaz Sharif was indicted in NAB references regarding Park Lane Apartments, Al Azizia Steel Mills and offshore companies, while Maryam Nawaz and her husband Capt (retd) Safdar were indicted in reference regarding Park Lane apartments alone. – Agencies
Questions will be raised against injustice: Maryam Nawaz
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz and her husband Captain (r) Safdar have appeared before accountability court in National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) references today ( Thursday).
During the hearing headed by Justice Mohammad Bashir, Nawaz Sharif submitted plea seeking exemption from the court for 7 days while medical report of his wife Kulsoom Nawaz, who is undergoing treatment form lymphoma, was also submitted. NAB prosecutor said that Nawaz Sharif is deliberately not appearing in the court, therefore, his arrest warrant should be issued.
Talking to media outside the court, Maryam Nawaz said that the court would found nothing against Nawaz Sharif and that questions will be raised against injustice. She said that the absconders have not been arrested despite warrants.
Those talking about democracy are being called as ‘treasurers’ she added.
Meanwhile, Captain (R) Safdar said that he is real captain and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan is fake captain.-Agencies
It is to be mentioned here that Nawaz Sharif was indicted in NAB references regarding Park Lane Apartments, Al Azizia Steel Mills and offshore companies, while Maryam Nawaz and her husband Capt (retd) Safdar were indicted in reference regarding Park Lane apartments alone. – Agencies