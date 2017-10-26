Uninterrupted gas supply ensured throughout year to all consumers: PM
ISLAMABAD, October 26: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that due to government’s concerted efforts on Thursday gas is available in all over the country throughout the year to all kind of consumers.
Responding to a calling attention notice moved by Sherry Rehman, he said when we took over in 2013 there was extreme gas shortage in the country, the Fertilizers factories were non-functional, power plants
were closed, gas was not available to CNG stations and to the domestic consumers.
He said in 2013 we were importing ten hundred thousand tons of Fertilizers while we are exporting seven hundred thousand tons of fertilizers. He said all the power plants are running throughout the year to meet the power shortage.
Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Shaikh Aftab has said that work is in full swing to make the Islamabad Expressway signal free.
Replying to a question during the Questions Hour, the Minister said that work on new interchanges at on Sohan and Khana Bridge at the Expressway will be completed in next three months.
He said work on extension of Expressway from Zero Point to Rawat is underway in phases. He said the two phases from Zero Point to Faizabad and from Faizabad to Koral Chowk and Gulberg have been completed.
Shaikh Aftab said work from Gulberg to Rawat will be completed in the next phase and it is in the design stage. He said the work will be started within four months with provision to the availability of funds. Responding to another question, the Minister said that a proposal has been sent to Prime Minister for construction of two more community centers in Islamabad. He said these centers will be established in H-8/4 and I-8 Markaz. The House will now meet tomorrow at 10:00 am. -DNA
Uninterrupted gas supply ensured throughout year to all consumers: PM
ISLAMABAD, October 26: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that due to government’s concerted efforts on Thursday gas is available in all over the country throughout the year to all kind of consumers.
Responding to a calling attention notice moved by Sherry Rehman, he said when we took over in 2013 there was extreme gas shortage in the country, the Fertilizers factories were non-functional, power plants
were closed, gas was not available to CNG stations and to the domestic consumers.
He said in 2013 we were importing ten hundred thousand tons of Fertilizers while we are exporting seven hundred thousand tons of fertilizers. He said all the power plants are running throughout the year to meet the power shortage.
Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Shaikh Aftab has said that work is in full swing to make the Islamabad Expressway signal free.
Replying to a question during the Questions Hour, the Minister said that work on new interchanges at on Sohan and Khana Bridge at the Expressway will be completed in next three months.
He said work on extension of Expressway from Zero Point to Rawat is underway in phases. He said the two phases from Zero Point to Faizabad and from Faizabad to Koral Chowk and Gulberg have been completed.
Shaikh Aftab said work from Gulberg to Rawat will be completed in the next phase and it is in the design stage. He said the work will be started within four months with provision to the availability of funds. Responding to another question, the Minister said that a proposal has been sent to Prime Minister for construction of two more community centers in Islamabad. He said these centers will be established in H-8/4 and I-8 Markaz. The House will now meet tomorrow at 10:00 am. -DNA