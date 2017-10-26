Criticism is part of democracy and its motive is to bring improvement: Imran
Says I am happy that contempt of court case has come to an end today
Announces tickets will be given with consent of party workers
ISLAMABAD/LAHORE, October 26: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said that his criticism was for the betterment of the state institutions adding criticism is part of democracy and its motive is to bring improvement .
” I want to make it clear my criticism was for betterment of the institutions. Criticism is the part of democracy and its purpose is to bring improvement . I am happy that contempt of court case has come to end today. I had never been personal in criticism against the members of election commission but I criticized for the sake of transparent elections”, he said this while talking to media men outside Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday.
Khan said he is doing political struggle for the last 21 years. I was shocked over issuance of notices to me like criminals. I had spoken for reopening of four constituencies only for transparency in next general elections because democracy minus transparency is no -thing.
The purpose behind PTI Dharna was that elections should be held in the country in fair and transparent manner, he remarked.
He hoped that ECP would conduct fair elections in 2018.
Replying a question he said he didn’t criticize personally any one. You please see the talks of motogang of Maryam Nawaz. They use abusive language and resort to personal attacks.
Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday in Lahore announced that party elections will be held right after PTI wins general elections.
Following that, tickets will be given to the candidates only with the consent of party workers through membership cards that will be given to them, he added. The PTI Chairman said that he will also be able to communicate with party workers through membership cards.
Addressing in a membership movement ceremony in Aiwan-e-Iqbal in Lahore, Imran Khan also announced that membership movement will be conducted everywhere else in Punjab, starting with Lahore.
The PTI Chairman also presented three point agenda for his vision of new Pakistan. Stressing on the first point, he stated that the corrupt governments have always made policies in favor of the rich while blatantly ignoring the poor which has increased the gap between the two classes.
China saved 700 million of its people from poverty through effective measurements and we will follow suit and save 100 million of our own who suffering from poverty, said Khan while referring to China’s economic policy.
Furthermore, In his second point, he announced that PTI government will primarily struggle to make education available to all and will provide employment opportunities to the unemployed youth of the country.
He condemned the tax evasive tactics and corruption of the current rulership and said that Nawaz Sharif only paid Rs-6,000 tax six years ago while no one even knows if Zardari has paid any tax at all. Stressing on his third point for new Pakistan, the PTI chairman declared that PTI government will ensure judicial and economic justice to the citizens of Pakistan unlike the current times where every Pakistani is unjustly indebted with Rs-1,20,000 and stricken with huge amount of taxes. He addressed the Party workers as “Soldiers and Tigers” of revolution who will create the new Pakistan. -Online / NNI / Agencies
