October 26, 2017 was a blissful day for Imran Khan. The issuance of bailable warrants of arrest against his archrival Nawaz Sharif by the National Accountability Court was symbolically a reward for IK’s tireless struggles against the status quo forces. Some months back it was unthinkable that MNS would witness such a humiliation one day. I regard it as IKs personal triumph.
Then IK earned an honourable exit from a disturbing conflict with the highly controversial Election Commission which had the authority to land IK in a fix.
Finally the highly ‘charged’ and ‘hyped’ electoral contest in the NA 4 constituency of Peshawar turned out to be a huge triumph for the PTI over the combined strength of the remaining parties. This triumph was a vote of confidence in favour of KPK’s Chief Minister Pervez Khattak. As the election was controlled and conducted by an Election Commission that doesn’t harbour any liking for the PTI’s ‘rebellions’ ways, the KPK government had little or no chance to interfere for the benefit of the PTI candidate. Infact the presence of the Army facilitated the general fairness of the whole electoral process. The claims of the ANP’s revival proved to be exaggerated. And the resources flooded into the constituency by the Federal government in favour of the PML (N) candidate went in vain. The whole bulk of Amir Muqam should be in a state of petrified shock.
Imran Khan has good reasons to commend Pervez Khattak for having earned such a remarkable exoneration. Incidentally I was accompanying IK in our journey to Naushehra where Pervez Khattak was to announce his entry into the PTI ranks.
Six years later Pervez Khattak is among IK’s most dependable generals.
I texted last night to IK. “Congrats Khan for a day of all good tidings…”
His one-word reply was: MASHALLAH.
