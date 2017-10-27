President reiterates Pakistan’s unflinching diplomatic and political support to Kashmir cause

ISLAMABAD, October 27: President Mamnoon Hussain has reiterated Pakistan’s unflinching and steadfast moral, diplomatic and political support for just cause of the Kashmiri people.
The President urged India to implement the UN resolutions as peace and prosperity of the entire region is linked with the resolution of the long standing dispute.
In his message, president said India must honour commitments of its founding fathers and ensure implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions on Kashmir.
He said worst form of state terrorism is being perpetrated against the defenseless Kashmiris and entire Indian state machinery is involved in the crimes against humanity.
He called for an independent, transparent and fair investigation into these human rights violations under the United Nation.
Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and world over observed Black Day on Friday (October 27) to mark the illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir by India.-Online

