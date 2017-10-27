There has been a mushroom growth of TV channels in the private sector thus ending the monopoly which the PTV once enjoyed in electronic media.
Some people who are business tycoons have also crept into the Fourth Estate. They have no journalistic background, whatever,and their only qualification is money galore with which their Private coffers are full to the brim. They realise the immense power that the Fourth Estate enjoys in the citadel of power and they started their private channel as well as started publishing newspaper side by side because they have their political axe to grind.
Gone are the days when people like Faiz, Ahmad Nadim Qasmi, Syed Sibte Hasan, Aziz Siddiqi,A. T. Chaudri, Hameed Nizami,Hamid Sheikh,to mention a few ran newspapers as editors , columnists or news editors. They were ideological people and through the force of their pen they struggled for the creation of an egalitarian society free from every type of economic exploitation.
Most of the TV channel anchors who run Talk shows daily do not observe the rules of the game. The viewers are quite intelligent these days. It is not difficult for them to discern whose political agenda these anchors are promoting! There is no objectivity in their Talk Shows. They are outright propaganda of one side or the other. Events are more often than not blown out of proportion.
Where is impartiality in the electronic media ?
There has been a mushroom growth of TV channels in the private sector thus ending the monopoly which the PTV once enjoyed in electronic media.
Some people who are business tycoons have also crept into the Fourth Estate. They have no journalistic background, whatever,and their only qualification is money galore with which their Private coffers are full to the brim. They realise the immense power that the Fourth Estate enjoys in the citadel of power and they started their private channel as well as started publishing newspaper side by side because they have their political axe to grind.
Gone are the days when people like Faiz, Ahmad Nadim Qasmi, Syed Sibte Hasan, Aziz Siddiqi,A. T. Chaudri, Hameed Nizami,Hamid Sheikh,to mention a few ran newspapers as editors , columnists or news editors. They were ideological people and through the force of their pen they struggled for the creation of an egalitarian society free from every type of economic exploitation.
Most of the TV channel anchors who run Talk shows daily do not observe the rules of the game. The viewers are quite intelligent these days. It is not difficult for them to discern whose political agenda these anchors are promoting! There is no objectivity in their Talk Shows. They are outright propaganda of one side or the other. Events are more often than not blown out of proportion.