Dr. Faisal Hashmi replaces Zakaria as FO spokesperson

Image result for Dr. Faisal Hashmi replaces Zakaria as FO spokesperson

ISLAMABAD, October 27: Dr. Muhammad Faisal Hashmi has been appointed as new spokesperson of Foreign Office while his predecessor Nafees Zakaria has been given charge of Pakistan High Commissioner to Malaysia.
Former spokesperson of FO Nafees Zakaria introduced Dr. Muhammad Faisal Hashmi in farewell meeting held on Friday.
It is worth mentioning here that Dr. Muhammad Faisal Hashmi was currently serving as Director General for South Asia and also represented Pakistan in the case of RAW agent Kulbhushan Yadav in International Court of Justice (ICJ). The new spokesperson of FO has worked as senior ambassador and also served on different posts . -Online

