Kashmiris observe Black Day to mark illegal Indian occupation
Islamabad, Oct. 27: Kashmiris across the world and on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) Friday observed Black Day to mark illegal Indian occupation of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and to reiterate their pledge to continue liberation struggle.
A complete shutdown was being observed in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) and rallies were being taken out in world capitals to protest against India’s move.
As per reports, call for the shutdown was given by the Joint Resistance Leadership and other pro- Continued on page 7
Continued from front page
freedom organizations comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik and supported by other pro-freedom organizations and High Court Bar Association of the occupied territory to convey the message to the world that they reject this forced occupation of their motherland by India. All shops and business establishments remained closed while traffic was off the road. In Muzaffarabad, main protest demonstration was held at District Complex followed by a protest rally.
India had landed its troops in Srinagar on October 27 1947 and illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir in total violation of the Partition Plan of the Subcontinent and against the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.
The puppet authorities in IOK imposed stringent restrictions in Srinagar to prevent people from holding anti-India demonstrations on the occasion of Black Day. Restrictions have been imposed in the areas falling under the jurisdictions of Safakadal, Maharaj Gunj, Khanyar, Nowhatta, Raniwari, Maisuma and Khralkhud police stations.
The authorities have deployed Indian troops and police personnel in strength in Srinagar and other major towns to stop people from staging anti-India protests. They have also suspended train service in the Kashmir Valley.-Online
