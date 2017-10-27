India’s belligerence a concern for regional security: FO
Says Pakistan is against U.S drone deal with India
ISLAMABAD, October 27: India’s belligerence in the region is a concern for its neighbouring countries, owing to the changing regional political situation and it’s attitude towards all regional countries including China, can endanger the peace and stability in the region, Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaraya said here Friday.
During the weekly media briefing at the Foreign Office, the spokesperson said US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s visit to Pakistan was part of the commitment by both the countries’ leadership to maintain contacts at all levels.
“During Tillerson’s call on the prime minister, bilateral and regional issues were discussed. There was desire on both sides to strengthen relations, based on better understanding of each other’s concerns”, Zakaraya said.
Replying to a question, he said that Pakistan has raised its concern with US over Indian aggression in IOK.
“USA has admitted that Pakistan has to deal with two troubled borders. It also acknowledged Pakistan’s contribution and sacrifices in the fight against terrorists and the country’s strategic and economic importance in the region”, he added.
To another question, he said every discussion regarding US Secretary of State visit is in public domain.
Pakistan does not have any aggressive designs and it does not have any problem with other countries engaging and benefiting with each other, he said.
“Pakistan shows concern only when the relationship harms its own interests”, he explained.
He said the major outcomes of 9th D-8 Summit which was chaired by Prime Minister of Pakistan Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, were ‘Istanbul Declaration 2017’ and ‘D8 Istanbul Plan of Action’. “The Prime Minister as Chair of D-8, handed over the Chairmanship to President Erdogan”, he added.
He informed that in terms of gaining significance at the global level, during Pakistan’s chairmanship, D8 achieved status of an Observer at the United Nations.
He said October 27 is observed by Kashmiris in IOK, Azad Jammu & Kashmir and world over as ‘Black Day.’ “In solidarity with Kashmiris, Pakistani at home and abroad also observe Black Day. Almost seven decades back, on this day, India without any constitutional and moral justification forcibly took control of occupied Jammu and Kashmir”, he added.
He said since then, Indian forces are mercilessly killing innocent and unarmed Kashmiris, vandalizing their properties and indulging in other inhuman acts.
He informed that in an expression of solidarity with our Kashmiri brethren, the president, prime minister and foreign minister have issued messages on the occasion of Black Day, to condemn Indian atrocities in IOK, and calling for implementation of UN Resolutions on Kashmir.
Replying to another question, he said that terrorist hideouts, especially DAESH in Afghanistan is a matter of concern for international community.”We have raised this issue with Afghan authorities and conveyed Pakistan’s concern over how Afghan soil is being used again Pakistan”, he added.
The Foreign sounded its opposition to a United States (US) plan to sell drones to India, and called on global powers to exercise more “international responsibility” before committing to such agreements.
US President Donald Trump had approved a $2 billion deal for the sale of unarmed surveillance drones in the run-up to his meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June this year. The deal is subject to approval by the US Congress.
FO Spokesman Nafees Zakaria said the balance of power in the region would be disrupted because of the deal, and that providing sensitive military technology to India was akin to incitement of its ‘misadventures’.
“Global powers should be aware of their international responsibilities before making such agreements,” he said, adding that international agreements, regulations and treaties should be considered before providing India any such technology.
The FO also said that all civil nuclear technology agreements should be governed by rules of nuclear non-proliferation. -Agencies
