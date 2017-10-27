Accountability court issues notice to Nawaz’s surety
ISLAMABAD, October 27: Accountability court judge on Friday issued notice to Nawaz Sharif’s surety in the corruption references filed against him by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).
Islamabad’s deputy major Chaudhry Rifat – who is surety of the ex-PM – was told in writing that Nawaz Sharif has not appeared before court and that he should present the sacked premier during next hearing.
Nawaz Sharif had remained absent during the October 26 hearing. Bailable arrest warrant for the ex-prime minister was issued in references regarding Azizia Steel Mills and offshore companies. His pleas were rejected by the judge warned that the court will pass non-bailable warrants after the last chance to appear in the court on November 3.
The court had rejected petition to allow 15-day immunity from court proceedings.-Agencies
