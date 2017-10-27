Dynastic politics inflicted massive financial losses to the country: Imran
PTI Chairman Imran Khan addressing a big public gathering in Upper Dir on Friday. – DNA
UPPER DIR, October 27: : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Friday that the dynastic politics has always restrained the democracy to flourish in the country, safeguarding the personal interests of corrupt leaders.
Addressing a public gathering in Upper Dir of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the PTI chief said that the nation is in dire need of ‘new Pakistan’ to overcome prevailing issues concerning the common masses.
Laying emphasis on reforms, Khan said that the major plunderers of public wealth here get an extensive protocol of 40 vehicles.
The ‘so-called leaders’ have been involved in taking away the public wealth into their foreign accounts which has pushed the country to a financial crisis, Khan said.
“Every Pakistani citizen owes a debt of Rs120,000; [the] amount was Rs35,000 back in 2008,” he claimed.
Coming down on Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif, the PTI chief said they have been plundering the nation’s wealth for years and the recent inflation is consequent of their wrongdoings.
Touting a new Pakistan, Khan said that every Pakistani shall have the equal rights under a structure upholding accountability and justice.
He took swipe at Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) over retaining powers within the family and overlooking the more qualified persons in the parties.
Khan said it is beyond his understanding that how Bilawal Bhutto Zardari could be a mass leader, as what he said, the person who does not know Urdu language (to communicate with masses).-Agencies
