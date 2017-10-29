Tehreek Labbaik Ya Rasool Allah (SAW) sit-in continues on fourth day
ISLAMABAD, October 29: Tehreek Labbaik Ya Rasool Allah (SAW) continued protesting on Sunday the fourth consecutive day at the China Chowk in the federal capital in favor of their demands.
Extra police force arrived at the China Chowk to restrict participants of the sit-in to the stage by erecting barbed wires.
Despite the government blocked food and water for the participants of the Tehreek Labaik Ya Rasool Allah (SAW) sit-in, the participants of the sit-in expressed determination to continue sit-in until their demands are met.
Several workers were arrested due to the deadlock in talks with the government.
In his statement, Dr Asif Jalali said that they were steadfast in their demands. “Those responsible for changing the Khatm-i-Nabuwwat affidavit should be punished,” he demanded.
On the other hand, the condition of the leader of Khatm-i-Nabuwwat Rally, Dr Ashraf Jalali, deteriorated after he was denied medicines.
The participants of the rally led by Moulana Ashraf Jilali arrived from Lahore via GT Road to protest changes made to the Khatam-e-Nabuwat declaration for electoral candidates.
The protesters’ demanded the government to identify and punish those involved in the recent change of wording in the declaration of Khatam-e-Nabuwat in election laws. The protesters claim that the change was a conspiracy to weaken the oath of Khatm-e-Nabuwat.-
The demonstrators also demanded Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah to be de-seated due to his recent pro-Ahmedi statements and the diplomatic relations with Burma should be cut down due to the atrocities on Rohingya Muslims.-Agencies
