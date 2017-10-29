FO directs for recovery of abducted Afghan Dy Governor

ISLAMABAD, October 29: Foreign office has instructed authorities concerned to launch search operations to recover deputy governor of Afghan province after he was abducted in Peshawar on Saturday.
Reportedly, deputy governor of province Kunar had arrived in Pakistan for medical treatment but was abducted in Peshawar. Afghan embassy has requested the foreign office to locate missing public servant and inform about his whereabouts.
The foreign office has stated that departments concerned have been informed of the incident and directives have been issued.
Afghan-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa consul general reported that Nabi arrived in Peshawar on Thursday and scheduled an appointment with a doctor in Dabggari area on Friday.
According to him, he was abducted by unidentified men in Dabggari.
In 2016, an ex-Afghan governor Sayed Fazlullah Wahidi was abducted in Islamabad and recovered two weeks later in Mardan.-DNA

