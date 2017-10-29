Ex-Secy of Ayesha Gulalai shot dead in Lakki Marwat
PESHAWAR, October 29: Noor Zaman, former principal secretary of estrange Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and Member National Assembly (MNA) Ayesha Wazir Gulalai has been gunned down in Lakki Marwat district on Sunday.
As per details, some unidentified armed assailants riding motorcycles opened firing in Lakki Marwat district and killed the former principal secretary of Ayesha Gulalai.
Police have launched investigation into the incident.
Previously, Noor Zaman had accused Ayesha Gulalai and her father Shamsul Qayyum of corruption in development projects and moved the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ehtesab Commission against them.
He had accused Gulalai and her father Qayyum did corruption of about Rs7.2 million in a project of road construction from Bannu link road to Sada Khel road, adding that he himself provided her Rs 4.7 million.
Ayesha used this money for the construction of her 4.5 kanal house in Bannu, he added.-Agencies
Ex-Secy of Ayesha Gulalai shot dead in Lakki Marwat
PESHAWAR, October 29: Noor Zaman, former principal secretary of estrange Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and Member National Assembly (MNA) Ayesha Wazir Gulalai has been gunned down in Lakki Marwat district on Sunday.
As per details, some unidentified armed assailants riding motorcycles opened firing in Lakki Marwat district and killed the former principal secretary of Ayesha Gulalai.
Police have launched investigation into the incident.
Previously, Noor Zaman had accused Ayesha Gulalai and her father Shamsul Qayyum of corruption in development projects and moved the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ehtesab Commission against them.
He had accused Gulalai and her father Qayyum did corruption of about Rs7.2 million in a project of road construction from Bannu link road to Sada Khel road, adding that he himself provided her Rs 4.7 million.
Ayesha used this money for the construction of her 4.5 kanal house in Bannu, he added.-Agencies