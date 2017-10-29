Nawaz Sharif to return Pakistan on November 2

LAHORE, October 29: Changing the return plan for third time, ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is now scheduled to arrive in Pakistan on November 2.
He was in Jeddah where he performed Umrah alongwith his mother and now on his way to London where his wife Kulsoom is receiving medical treatment. He will then fly to Islamabad on Thursday from there.
While talking to a private News Channel, Senator Pervez Rasheed said that Nawaz Sharif will become the part of judicial proceedings despite of all the reservations and will appear before the accountability court on November 3.
He maintained that NAB will not be able to prove anything against Sharif.
Rasheed pointed out NAB’s poor performance in the references against Ishaq Dar and said similar situation will happen in the case against Nawaz Sharif.
“This process of accountability is not only a test for Sharif family but also for the judiciary. We also have high expectations from the courts,” he said.-Agencies
